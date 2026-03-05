Justice Department posts FBI interviews related to Trump sex abuse allegation

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Casey Tolan, Paula Reid, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department has posted online three FBI interviews related to sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump that had been missing from the massive trove of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice.

A CNN analysis discovered dozens of witness interviews were missing from the online archive of evidence related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, all of which were memorialized in a so-called “302” memo that lays out what an interviewee told FBI agents. The 302s do not include other corroborating information or agents’ opinions.

Among the missing records were three interviews related to a woman who told agents that Epstein had repeatedly abused her decades ago, starting when she was approximately 13 years old, and who also accused Trump of sexually assaulting her.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Under the law, the DOJ can withhold files that were duplicates, privileged, or are part of an ongoing federal investigation.

The Justice Department has not explained why the Trump-related witness interview descriptions were not released but said in a statement last week that it had initiated a review to see whether any documents were “improperly tagged in the review process.” If that happened , the department said it would release them, the statement said.

The Justice Department also republished images to the Epstein files library on Wednesday that had been temporarily taken down after being flagged for potential nudity.

The department has been fiercely criticized for its redaction process, and has had to repeatedly take down documents, edit redactions and republish them. Among the most egregious issues reported were victims whose identities, or photos, were made public without their knowledge.

There are still several thousand images left to repost, a department official told CNN, which will also be done Thursday.

Three months after their release, Justice Department employees are still spending several hours a week on the files, fixing redaction and posting mistakes, a senior Justice Department official told CNN.

About 1% of the three million documents had issues with redactions, the official said.

“Normally in life getting 99% of things right is pretty good, but that’s a lot of mistakes,” the person said.

No active investigation into people tied to Epstein

The Justice Department is not currently investigating any individual connected to Jeffrey Epstein, a senior Justice Department official said Thursday.

President Donald Trump previously directed the department to open an investigation into Epstein’s ties to prominent Democrats. That investigation was opened, under Manhattan US Attorney Jay Clayton, but it has not resulted in any new cases.

But, at this point, without any new information, the official does not expect anyone will be charged in connection with Epstein.

