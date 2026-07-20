US military slow to disclose Iran war injuries with officials citing security needs

By Davis Winkie, CNN

(CNN) — The Pentagon has been slow to disclose injuries to US troops during the ongoing war with Iran, avoiding publicly confirming the fallout from Iranian attacks and mostly reserving totals to a military website that lags events by several days or even weeks with officials saying the delay is intended to protect service members.

While earlier in the war US Central Command, the military headquarters overseeing the war effort, would provide periodic updates on injuries, it has not been regularly disclosing non-fatal attacks in recent months.

That leaves the Defense Casualty Analysis System, or DCAS, as the primary official source for the number of US casualties in the conflict. Data in the system reviewed by CNN appears to show a significant delay in updates, and a Pentagon official said that “it can take several days or even weeks for an injury to be documented in military systems” due to medical evaluation and review requirements. The official, however, told CNN that the DCAS database is “regularly updated.”

Since the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran was signed in mid-June, DCAS has recorded one new US fatality. Navy Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards, a helicopter pilot, was lost at sea in a July 1 accident in the Arabian Sea. The system shows 14 new wounded troops as of Monday, the same number that had been included in a Friday update.

Those injuries seem to be reported irregularly and often in batches. One Air Force member was recorded as wounded in a July 13 database update, and 10 soldiers and three sailors were reported, as wounded in the July 17 update.

The Monday totals did not include at least three service members who the Pentagon announced had been killed in the conflict since Thursday and was missing injuries from recent days of the conflict. The New York Times reported “dozens” of wounded service members had not been disclosed in the last week.

The Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Sean Parnell, told CNN that the reporting delays are necessary to protect the more than 50,000 US troops across the Middle East.

“Providing real-time information on non-fatal causalities to the media is the same as providing that information directly to our adversaries, which could put even more service members at risk with access to that quick information,” Parnell said in a statement.

Parnell said the Pentagon and CENTCOM have “consistently provided comprehensive updates to the world on the United States’ strikes and operations in Iran,” and argued that President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s public remarks and social media posts deliver “clear, unfiltered insight into our objectives and decisive actions.”

An Iranian missile attack against Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan killed two US troops and left one missing on Friday, and another was killed in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone.

An unknown number of troops were wounded in the recent attacks across the region — CENTCOM disclosed that one servicemember was wounded in the Iraq incident, four were treated and released in Jordanian hospitals in the airbase attack, and an undisclosed number of “other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.”

Davis Winkie’s work at CNN is supported by a partnership between Outrider Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners (JFP). CNN retains full editorial control of the reporting.

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