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Local Forecast

Tracking thunderstorms and wind with a reset to seasonal temps

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Published 4:22 PM

The heat is on with dangerous heat advisories for most of our counties until 8pm tonight.  Topping at 95-100 degrees this afternoon. 

Take precautions against heat illness and hydrate, find A/C, shade, wear light colored clothing, take frequent breaks if outdoors, and wear hats, sunscreen, sun shirts, and check on and protect young ones and elderly neighbors and those without air.   Or just go to the basement and turn on Channel 8. 

The good news is we will some cooling from the heat as more moisture/clouds and storm chances increase tomorrow and into Wednesday. A lot of this energy for storms shows up in the bottom right corner of eastern highlands and western Wyoming and begins to lay in at 50% chance by late Wednesday.  Storms can push around winds for us, even if you are not getting a storm. Winds 40-50mph as the radar lights up into mid week. Highs will drop to upper 80s which is close to normal for the month of July at this time. 

So, with mid-week storm chances, and some slight cooling, upper 80s to low 90s and just a slight chance of storms to usher in the weekend, looks like this weekend, July 24 & 25th, will be sunny and hot with afternoons at 90-92 degrees. 

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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