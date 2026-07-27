Trump urges Senate to pass legislation ending clock changes

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his push to end the nation’s twice-yearly clock changes, urging the Senate to pass Daylight Saving Time legislation.

“By the way, speaking of that, let’s get rid of Daylight Saving Time stuff,” Trump told a crowd in Michigan after an unrelated comment about clocks.

“Hopefully, the Senate’s going to approve that one. The House approved it,” he added.

The House earlier this month passed a measure that would establish year-round Daylight Saving Time nationwide. The legislation would next need to be taken up by the Senate, but its prospects remain uncertain.

Proponents of the legislation argue it would spare Americans from having to change their clocks, disrupting young children’s sleep schedules and arguably causing more seasonal depression.

But critics say it could have economic consequences, particularly for farmers who would have to wrestle with later sunrises.

Trump has long criticized the semiannual clock change, though his position on whether the country should remain on Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time year-round has shifted over time.

In May, he praised the advancement of the Sunshine Protection Act out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, saying he’d work hard to make it law. The legislation passed the full House 308 to 117.

“I am going to work very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law. It’s time that people can stop worrying about the ‘Clock,’ not to mention all of the work and money that is spent on this ridiculous, twice yearly production,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. “It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it!”

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CNN’s Ellis Kim contributed to this report.