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Local Forecast

Unhealthy air coming in with more hot thunderstorm chances

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Published 9:27 AM

Idaho DEQ Air Quality Advisory In Effect- Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Power, Bingham, Bannock, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties due to smoke from wildfires. Bingham county

Isolated storm chances back off later in the day with some hazy sunshine.  High temps may yield to smoke, but it looks like the lower 90s are set for the afternoon in the valley. 

97 in Salmon, where conditions are being watched for fire weather danger.  Red flag warning is in effect through 9pm tonight with hot conditions and winds.

Smoke will be around for the next 3 days and shower/storm chances show up especially in the mountains and western Wyoming.  Highs continue to hover around 90, and mid 90s for Pocatello and Aberdeen and lower banana belt communities.  We are tracking high pressure to edge out monsoonal moisture we are getting from the south by Thursday and clear the sky for some hot and sunny days into the weekend.  Another heat wave to end July with triple-digits highs for some this weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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