Wildfire smoke creates a perfect storm for asthma sufferers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With wildfire season well underway, smoke is spreading across the country causing more problems for those living with asthma.

Asthma is a chronic illness that causes your airways to swell, narrow and fill with mucus. Making it harder to breathe or cause other symptoms, like chest tightness, cough and wheezing. Common triggers for asthma are things like allergens, pollen, and smoke.



At the Asthma Clinic of Idaho, Dr. David Petty says this year's combination of smoke, dust, wind and seasonal allergies has created the perfect storm for respiratory problems.

"We've had all these high winds. We have all the dust and dirt blowing around. Plus the, you know, the nation's on fire with forest fires," Dr. Petty said. "So between the smoke, the dust, the wind blowing around and it being allergy season, asthma has been, you know, literally on fire."

Regardless of if you experience Asthma or not, inhaling smoke can be very dangerous.

"Obviously we don't want to have, you know, smoke in our lungs," Dr. Petty said. "A little bit here and there, you can probably cough it away. But significant exposure can really do bad damage. And so when you have that big fire that's really close, you really have to be careful with that and try to stay inside."

He also recommends keeping windows closed and using air conditioning to cool your home instead of letting smokey air inside. While driving, he says switching your vehicle's ventilation system to the recirculate setting can also help reduce exposure to outdoor smoke.

Data from the American Lung Association found that over 10% of the adult population in Idaho and Wyoming are currently suffering from this chronic illness.

Doctors encourage patients to stay on top of their prescribed medications, even if their symptoms seem manageable.

"We're in the middle of a bad season like this with a forest fire like this. We need to make sure that we're taking our medicines as prescribed," Dr. Petty said. "And sometimes, even if you're taking things as prescribed, if you're needing to use your rescue inhaler too often, you might also need to go check in with your doctor because, hey, maybe you need something stronger for this season."

If you or someone you know is struggling to breathe or noticing asthma symptoms becoming more frequent, doctors recommend contacting a healthcare provider to discuss whether additional treatment or medication adjustments are needed.