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American Falls issues water boil notice after pressure drop

Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0
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today at 8:55 AM
Published 9:05 AM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The City of American Falls has issued a water boil notice on Monday morning.

The order comes after water pressure fell below the minimum safe level. The loss of water can increase the risk of contaminants entering the water system. They said the cause was a loss of communication with the city's water system.

The advice people to boil water for at least one minute before using it. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

City crews are working to stabilize the water pressure and flushing the water system.

The boil order will remain in effect until testing shows the water is safe.

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