Trump’s White House helipad being partially disassembled, images show

By Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s helipad project on the White House South Lawn appears to be undergoing changes that have resulted in some of the work being reversed.

The White House has never had a helipad, but a new model of helicopter used for presidential transport, the VH-92A Patriot, scorched the lawn in test runs, requiring a solution for the routine Marine One touchdowns. Construction on the new landing zone, which Trump has said would be made of “carved granite,” began shortly after the conclusion of his backyard UFC fight in June.

But in recent days, some of the construction has been visibly reversed.

Last week, images showed workers affixing letters spelling out “Seal of the President of the United States” around the circular, 100-foot-wide landing pad. But in images from this week, workers are seen disassembling the letters. And by Tuesday, they had been fully removed.

Asked about the changes — and whether they were cosmetic or operational — the White House declined to give details. “We continue to make improvements and adjust accordingly as part of the ongoing project to best match the needs of the White House,” an official said.

The Washington Post first reported the changes to the helipad construction.

Trump has previously said the project would be fully paid for by Lockheed Martin, which owns Sikorsky Aircraft, the manufacturer of the new helicopters. But it’s not clear how the changes could affect the cost — which Trump previously said would be a “$5 million or $6 million” project — and whether Lockheed Martin would shoulder any additional burden.

Lockheed Martin declined to comment, referring inquires to the White House.

Trump, a former real estate developer, has been personally involved in the helipad project, marking one of more than a dozen efforts he’s overseen to reshape infrastructure around the White House and Washington, DC, more broadly.

Many of those proposed projects, including his 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the White House, a major renovation of the Kennedy Center and the construction of a new triumphal arch atop a traffic circle, have been bogged down with legal challenges. And 58% of Americans said they feel dissatisfied or angry about the construction projections Trump has undertaken in DC, according to CNN polling released last week.

Meanwhile, the president’s own Justice Department recently described the administration’s renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as a “botched” job to the tune of more than $14 million.

For Trump, sources say construction isn’t just a side project; it’s the foundation of his legacy. The president involves himself with meticulous design details — to an extent that has surprised sources who have met with him about his construction projects.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle heralded the unfinished helipad project as a symbol of Trump’s leadership.

“For years, the White House has desperately needed a proper Helipad on White House grounds that will allow the President to land safely and also protect the beautiful South Lawn grass from the fierce exhaust fumes of the incredible Marine One,” Ingle said in a statement on Tuesday.

He continued: “Thanks to President Trump, the White House has never looked better, and it will only continue to get better under his leadership.”

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.