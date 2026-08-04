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Young moose captured in backyard near Idaho Falls Zoo

KIFI
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Published 3:46 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — One of the moose recently spotted wandering around Idaho Falls has been safely captured and will be relocated back into the wild.

Idaho Fish and Game and Bonneville County Animal Control captured the young male moose after finding him in a resident's backyard near the Idaho Falls Zoo.

Officials tranquilized the moose before removing him from the backyard.

Idaho Fish and Game and Bonneville County Animal Control officials load a tranquilized moose into a truck before relocating and releasing it back into the wild.

The moose will be released back into the wild, although officials did not disclose where the animal will be relocated.

The capture comes after several recent moose sightings around Idaho Falls.

Idaho Fish and Game says moose can sometimes wander into lower-elevation residential and urban areas. Officials remind people who encounter a moose to keep their distance and never approach the animal.

RELATED: Why are moose wandering into Idaho neighborhoods?



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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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