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Local Forecast

Areas of smoke and haze with high temps pushing back towards 90°

KIFI
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Published 3:36 PM

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BANNOCK, BINGHAM, CARIBOU, ONEIDA AND POWER COUNTIES:

  • WHAT…Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke.
    Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
  • WHERE…BANNOCK, BINGHAM, CARIBOU, ONEIDA AND POWER COUNTIES.
  • WHEN…THROUGH WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5TH.

For Tuesday night, light winds and wildfire smoke will be with us through the early morning hours. Mostly clear skies with a low temperature around the upper 40's for the Snake River Plain.

Light winds and sunshine for Wednesday. Patchy smoke throughout the day with high temperatures reaching the upper 80's.

Warmer for Thursday, with high temperatures returning to the lower to mid 90's. Patchy smoke with sunshine and light winds.

Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny, hot with high temperatures in the upper 90's. Winds for the afternoon could get gusty above 15 mph.

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Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

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