Bannock County Commissioners talk more about placing 180-day emergency pause on Data Center permits

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – As potential data centers continue to dominate conversation in Eastern Idaho, the Bannock County Board of Commissioners enacted a temporary moratorium on Thursday, July 30, pausing acceptance of data center permit applications. The moratorium will last 180 days, completely stopping review of any data center proposals within county jurisdiction.

According to a press release sent by Bannock County public information officer Emma Iannacone, the temporary pause will give the Planning and Development staff the time required to research and craft ordinance that aligns with county preferences. This will include creating an entirely standalone data center ordinance, "designed to protect natural resources, energy infrastructure, utility ratepayers, and community character across the county."

"I realized we didn't have an ordinance governing data centers," said Jeff Hough, Chairman of the Bannock County Commissioners. "That meant we didn't have the ability to control what size of data center came to our community."

It also meant that, before the moratorium went into effect, the county would have no legal authority to say 'no' to a data center proposal on Bannock County land. They wouldn't be able to deny a conditional use permit request, and Hough said this is why it was imperative to immediately put a moratorium in place so they have the legal basis to deny applicants.

The Board of Commissioners also emphasized that county jurisdiction does not include the City of Pocatello, as the battle for a data center through Lex Developments continues within city limits. The moratorium includes strictly land within unincorporated county jurisdiction.

"We want to look at the pros and cons of it and the locations, and present those findings to the Planning and Development Council," Hough said. "Then, the public hearing process is in place to give the public opportunity to speak out on whatever the commission decides at that point in time."

Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist explained in a June 2026 interview that Pocatello City Code did not thoroughly or distinctly include data center regulations for land use, making the permitting process with developers complicated. Bannock County is acting proactively to finalize a rewrite of the Land Use and Development Ordinance (LUDO).

"I would be lying if I said the situation in Pocatello didn't influence some of this decision," Hough said. "We would like some of the cities to participate in our council because obviously, it'll come to them as well. So if we can all work together to come up with something that works for us collectively and individually, that'll be the hope of that committee to help out."

Hough said data centers were not included in that ordinance, and this 180-day pause will allow staff to address data centers directly. Bannock County will have LUDO public hearings to hear from the public about data center regulation expectations. The county stressed that public input is an invaluable part of the rewriting process and residents will have opportunities to speak on data centers and provide feedback before any new regulations are official.

"It gives us the opportunity to decide what works for Bannock County. Rather than being held up against the wall, [like] Pocatello might've been, we're trying to avoid that and be proactive," Hough said. "We like to say we're open for business, but the right kind of business and the right size. We need to make sure that we protect who we are and our resources with everything that we do."

Bannock County has also launched a dedicated website for residents to track updates and review drafted materials. Residents may also find opportunities for public input and announcements on the page, found HERE at bannockcounty.gov/datacenter.

Bannock County also stated data centers present a "unique land-use, resource, and infrastructure considerations." The Planning and Development staff is focusing on major community concerns including water consumption, energy use, noise levels and zoning suitability.

"With what's going on in Pocatello, there are data centers looking around, trying to find some opportunities," Hough said. "With the energy resources that we have here in Bannock County, we're a good candidate for that."