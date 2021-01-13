Mike Simpson releases statement on impeachment

Washington, D.C. (KIFI) - Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson released the following statement after voting against the impeachment of President Trump.

“Last week’s events at the Capitol represent a dark and tragic moment for our nation. Americans are feeling hurt and angry and every one of us is craving justice. Our nation is facing a time of reckoning—what can each of us do to pull ourselves back from the precipice? We cannot continue to demonize each other. We have seen where hate and division lead.

“Today’s vote unfortunately does not put us on a path to healing. Impeachment is one of the gravest acts that Congress can take, and no matter what the accusation is, our Constitution guarantees every American the right to due process. At a time when the very institutions of our democracy are under threat, it is more critical than ever to afford every person those rights. To hold a vote just two days after articles of impeachment are introduced with no hearings or process of any kind is to disrespect and further endanger the very establishment we are trying to protect. As elected officials, we cannot continue to pursue these personal and political attacks. I know that in the face of such profoundly deep division, the hardest thing to do is to understand or empathize with people who hold starkly different views from our own. But we must. We must move forward with civility, respect, and tolerance being our guiding principles and seek common ground. Both sides must stop shouting into their respective echo chambers and at each other. We are Americans first, and it is time for us to do the difficult work of reconciliation. Our democracy depends on it.”