Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
By
today at 2:24 PM
Published 5:36 PM

Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler announces lieutenant governor bid

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Another face has joined the race to be Idaho's Lieutenant Governor.

This time on the Democratic ticket.

On Wednesday in Boise, Terri Pickens Manweiler announced her bid for the spot.

Manweller was born in Pocatello and is now a lawyer in Boise.

During her announcement, she said if she wins she will be a champion of individual rights, public education, public lands and equal justice.

Currently there are three Republicans running for Lieutenant Governor: House Speaker Scott Bedke, Representative Priscilla Giddings of White Bird and former Representative Luke Malek of Coeur d'Alene.

Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories / Videos
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content