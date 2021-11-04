Teton County sees changes in 2 races after “human error”

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two races in Tuesday's election had unofficial results changed after a counting error was discovered Wednesday morning.

Teton County Clerk Kim Keeley said the election itself went well, and the only issue was in the reporting.

"I thought the report that said public results included both [absentee and day of ballots]," Keeley said. "And it only included the Election Day results. So I only reported the Election Day totals and the next morning, when I do what's called an abstract where I break out by precinct totals, I immediately realized that I had not included the absentee and I corrected it then."

Since the totals did not include those absentee ballots, the unofficial results were changed in two races.

In Zone four of Teton School District 401, Jake Kunz was initially named the winner. However, after the absentee ballots were added, Kathleen Haar was named the winner with 54% of the 640 votes.

In Zone three, Ray Hinchcliff remained the winner, defeating Jeannette Boner by four votes. It was found that 134 votes were miscalculated.

Boner is requesting a recount, as allowed by Idaho statute 34-2309.

In the Driggs City Council race, Erika Earles and Scott Stuntz initially appeared to have both won. In the new results, however, Earles and incumbent Miles Knowles are tied with 222 votes each.

Keeley says the winner of that race will be decided with a coin toss.

"It doesn't happen until after the election is certified," Keeley said. "So that will happen no later than November 12. We have ten days to certify it."

Keeley also says people should still have trust in the election process.