Bill bans discrimination against coronavirus unvaccinated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation preventing most private and public entities in Idaho from discriminating against people who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine cleared a House panel on Thursday.

The House Business Committee approved the measure that prevents employers from requiring employees get the vaccine or entities requiring visitors or attendees be vaccinated.

Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 penalty.

Backers say the bill finds the right balance between protecting employees' rights and businesses' ability to stay open.

But opponents say it creates special protections for one group of people and imposes additional regulations on businesses.

The measure has already passed the Senate.