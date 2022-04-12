Little announces record fundraising

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little has announced his March campaign fundraising total of more than $150,000.

For nine consecutive months, Governor Little has received more than $100,000 in contributions each month, the only statewide candidate to do so.

His overall fundraising leads the field of all candidates running for Governor by a 4:1 margin.

The Brad Little for Governor campaign has received almost $1.8 million and well over 3,200 contributions from Idahoans and businesses who support his candidacy. He also has a contribution from Idahoans in all 44 counties. This also paces the field for all statewide candidates in Idaho for both contributions and overall fundraising.

“I won’t stop working on behalf of all Idahoans,” said Governor Little. “The support we have received is humbling, and it is clear that Idahoans share my vision to make Idaho the best state in the country to live, do business, and raise a family.”