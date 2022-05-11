Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
today at 11:08 AM
Published 11:29 AM

Early in-person and absentee voting count is low

Some of southeastern Idaho's counties are experiencing low turn out with early voting so far.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Early voting is now open, and some counties are experiencing a low turn out.

Here are the numbers so far.

Bingham County received about 60% of absentee ballots back. The turn out so far is down from last year’s elections.

Bonneville County received almost 50% of absentee ballots sent, which is an increase from last year. However, they have 893 votes cast from their in-person early voting period so far, which is lower than what they recorded last year.

As for Madison County, there are 227 in-person early votes cast and they received more than half of their absentee ballots. That’s about 3% of the votes recorded from last year’s election in total, but there is still some time to get more votes in.

For the 2022 Idaho Primary Elections, early voting and in-person absentee voting ends on Friday, May 13, at 5 p.m.

Election day is May 17. Polling places are scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. All votes must be in no later than 8 p.m. on election day.

For more information, check with your local county office.

Kailey Galaviz

