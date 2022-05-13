Idaho Republican Party sues over ‘illegal endorsements’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party and Chairman Tom Luna have filed a lawsuit to stop the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee from continuing what the lawsuit says are illegal endorsements in the Republican primary.

The eight-page lawsuit filed late Thursday in Fourth District Court in Ada County also contends the central committee is masquerading as the Idaho Republican Party in endorsing a slate of far-right candidates and confusing the state’s 400,000 registered Republicans.

The central committee's “illegal conduct therefore not only fundamentally undermines the electoral process — it ultimately risks reducing the quality and effectiveness of government,” the lawsuit states.

The central committee put out a sample ballot with large print across the top saying “The OFFICIAL Republican Party.” The words “Bonneville County Republican Party” appear much smaller at the bottom.

Luna in a statement said he filed the lawsuit to stop the central committee from “engaging in misleading campaign activities."

The lawsuit said the central committee is making the endorsements in violation of its bylaws that require it to remain neutral in Republican primaries.

Bonneville County Republican Central Committee chairman Mark Fuller didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The Republican primary is Tuesday, but early in-person and mail-in voting are ongoing.