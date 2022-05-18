Roth wins Dem primary for Senate in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roth has won Idaho’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

Roth has served as head of the Bonneville County Democrats and ran for the state Legislature in 2020.

He will be a heavy underdog against four-term Republican Sen. Mike Crapo in November’s general election. The last time Democrats won a U.S. Senate election in Idaho was 1974.

The top issues Roth listed during his campaign were substance use reduction through evidence-based programs; funding for education, including early childhood and after-school programs; health care affordability; and immigration reform.