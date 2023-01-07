Googling tax advice can get you bad information

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Ahead of the tax filing season, the Idaho State Tax Commission is giving advice on how to watch out for tax fraud.

Many taxpayers use Google, other search engines or social platforms to find out how they can increase their tax refund.

Sites you trust – like YouTube and Pinterest – can offer real tax solutions. However, they can also give bad information that leads to incorrect returns.

When you’re online, watch out for promises to increase your refund through falsifying credits, business expenses, or other lines on the tax returns. Some websites and videos even tell you that their suggestions aren’t legitimate ways to increase a refund, but recommend you try it anyway.

Following bad tax advice can result in you being audited and owing extra money, including penalties and interest. If you intentionally sought information to inflate your refund, you can be charged with a felony.

If you realize that you’ve filed a return that has bad information, amend the return as soon as possible.

You can find good tax help by visiting the Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov and the IRS site at irs.gov. You also can talk to a tax professional or use professional tax software that includes step-by-step instructions and explains your options.