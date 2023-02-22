Bill requiring minimum mandatory sentencing guidelines for fentanyl possession in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - In addition to the work that is being done within our cities to fight the threat, the StateLegislature is also considering a bill requiring minimum mandatory sentencing guidelines for fentanyl possession.

However, the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration cCommittee held House Bill 67 in committee.

It would have set a standard for trafficking fentanyl and introduced mandatory minimum prison sentences.

Representative Heather Scott from Blanchard expressed concern about the trafficking laws leaving no discretion for sentencing, while other crimes, such as manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, do leave discretion.

While law enforcement says there are some problems with the way the bill is written, it should be re-introduced.

"It's very important," Bingham County Sheriff Jeff Gardner said. "Now I understand there are some concerns and that's why we need to have some more discussion about it. But I think we can work through those concerns, but we need that too. We want to go after the people who are bringing those dangerous drugs into our communities. Honestly it's killing all members of our community. It doesn't matter what walk of life you come from."

The bill could be re introduced if the chairman of the committee approves it, but it is currently not scheduled to move to the house floor.