Idaho governor vetoes property tax relief bill

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Governor Brad Little vetoed House Bill 292 Monday.

House Bill 292 had several working parts including up to $355 million in ongoing property tax relief, $100 million for schools and a provision to remove March elections.

“Idaho stands apart from every other state because we focus on making taxes fair, simple, predictable, and competitive. House Bill 292 is not a simple bill. House Bill 292 is a hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief,” Governor Little said.

The bill passed in the House on a 32-to-3 vote.

Idaho Business for Education applauded the governor for vetoing the bill.

“The March election date is vitally important for our local public schools,” IBE President Rod Gramer said. “School districts across Idaho rely on this date to pass supplemental levies that provide crucial operating funds to make up for the funding they don’t receive from the Legislature.

Governor Little asked legislators to bring back a bill that simplifies property tax relief.

You can view the governor’s full veto letter below.