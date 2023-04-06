House fails to override veto

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Legislature has officially ended for the year.

Both the Senate and House came back in session at noon Thursday.

The House then failed to override the governor's veto on House Bill 314.

The Children's School and Library Protection Act would have prohibited libraries from distributing harmful material to minors.

Governor Brad Little vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying the bill's ambiguity would have unintended consequences for Idaho's libraries.

A two-thirds majority vote from the House is required to override a veto.

"Anytime you're bringing information in and making your own decisions, it's a good thing. And unfortunately, I think this bill would make that difficult for for some people. It really is. others making the choice for us, and that's not what America is about," Representative Nate Roberts said.

The House voted 46-to-24 to override the veto.

It needed 47 votes to reach the two-thirds majority required.