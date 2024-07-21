Political scientist David Adler shares thoughts on President Biden’s decision
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Political scientist and writer David Adler shares his thoughts on President Biden's historic decision.
Watch the interview above.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Political scientist and writer David Adler shares his thoughts on President Biden's historic decision.
Watch the interview above.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.