Skip to Content
Idaho Politics

Political scientist David Adler shares thoughts on President Biden’s decision

By
today at 5:53 PM
Published 6:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Political scientist and writer David Adler shares his thoughts on President Biden's historic decision.

Watch the interview above.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content