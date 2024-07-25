Idaho Attorney General files lawsuit against Open Primary initiative

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador is challenging the open primary initiative.

Labrador filed a lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court stating the petition is deceptive and inaccurate.

The lawsuit is aimed at the Secretary of State and the initiative.

Labrador said there are two flaws in the initiative. One is that they used deceptive tactics to gain signatures, the other flaw is that it is against the state's constitution.

“You're only supposed to be voting on single subjects, not on two separate subjects. So, we feel that the Supreme Court will look at this seriously and we're hoping they agree with the Office of the Attorney General,” said Labrador.

The Attorney General's office filed a motion to expedite the petition, asking the Idaho Supreme Court to make a decision by September 7, which is the date the Secretary of State's office starts printing ballots for the general election in November.

Thursday, the group Idaho For Open Primaries responded to the lawsuit issuing a statement. It reads in part, “This lawsuit is a political stunt that won’t be taken seriously by the courts and is wasting taxpayer dollars.”

“Instead of letting Idaho voters decide for themselves, the Attorney General is trying to interfere in the election and strip voters of their voices.”