State senator, watchdog groups allege Bannock County misused state money

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Twin Falls State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-District 24, along with two watchdog groups, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (PAGE), have alleged that Bannock County misappropriated funds given by the State Legislature to Idaho State University to build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center.

The Pathology Center was a joint project between Idaho State University and Bannock County. It was originally pitched in 2022 with the goal of providing a location on ISU's campus to conduct autopsies for the county.

Idaho State University requested $900,000 from the Idaho State Legislature for 'operating expenses' of starting the center. The State Legislature signed appropriations bill H776 to transfer the money to Idaho State University.

Under the bill, the money was not to be transferred to another entity unless authorized by the Legislature and was to be used by June 2023.

After initial studies found that the cost of the project would be much higher than initially anticipated, County Commissioner John Crowder voted to discontinue the project. The project continued until it was officially ended in April 2024.

Following efforts to restart the project, Commissioner Crowder was provided with financial records obtained by PAGE through public records requests that detailed that $853,700 had been transferred from ISU to Bannock County in April 2023 under an invoice for 'project costs incurred'. They say the money was allegedly transferred without express permission from the Idaho State Legislature.

According to Senator Zuiderveld, the IFF, and PAGE, the transfer of the money and the fact that the money remains with Bannock County past the June 2023 deadline violated the terms of appropriation bill H776.

Senator Zuiderveld, the IFF, and PAGE, in a press release, are now calling for Bannock County and Idaho State University to 'take accountability' for the alleged misappropriation, to return the remaining funds to the state, and for an investigation into the use of the funds from the Idaho Attorney General.

Local News 8 has reached out to Bannock County, they have not officially responded.