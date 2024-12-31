Bingham County Republicans elect chairman once again

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bingham County Republicans met Monday night to re-elect new leadership.

The county's central committee once again elected Matt Thompson as chairman.

Controversy over party leadership began in June 2023 when Bingham County GOP chairman Dan Cravens resigned because he was moving.

The Bingham County’s Central Committee members voted in Thompson to replace him. But, the Idaho Republican Party said the election was invalid because Cravens held the election before the seat was vacant.

In February 2024, Judge Darren Simpson ruled that Bingham County's Republican leaders failed to comply with the state GOP rules. After the May Primary election, the local committee continued to hold its May election under the leadership of an unrecognized chairman.

Earlier this month, Judge Simpson ruled the May 30th election was “not valid.”

To follow state GOP rules, State Republican Chairman Dorthy Moon officiated Monday’s election.

"I'm really excited that I was able to come down and reorganize the Central Committee here in Bingham County,” Moon said. “I've had a little few issues over the past year and three months, and it's just nice to get everybody back in the fold. We've got some hard work coming up with President Trump and getting his initiatives pushed through. So, we need to be united in this state just like we were in the past election."

The Idaho Republican Winter Meeting is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday in Boise.