What you need to know to run for Mayor or city council member

EASTERN IDAHO, Idaho (KIFI)— Candidates looking to run for city races will be able to file their Declaration of Candidacy beginning next Monday, August 18. The deadline to file is August 29, 2025. Election day is November 4, 2025.

Several eastern Idaho cities will be electing a Mayor and some city council members.

Candidates must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the City Clerk, accompanied by:

A nonrefundable filing fee of $40.00; A petition of candidacy signed by at least five (5) qualified city electors, verified by the County Clerk’s Office.

In addition, candidates must affirm that they:

Have been a resident of the City for at least 30 days prior to filing

Are a qualified elector

Are at least 18 years of age

Are a U.S. citizen

Have their primary residence within the city limits

Have a voter registration address matching their residence address on the declaration

Below is a list of a few cities whose seats are up for election.

- Mayor

- City Council Seat 1

- City Council Seat 2

- Mayor

- Two (2) City Council Seats

- Mayor

- City Council Seat 2

- City Council Seat 4

- City Council Seat 6

- Mayor

- City Council (4-yr term)

- City Council (4-yr term)

- Mayor

- City Council Seat 4

- City Council Seat 5

- City Council Seat 6

- Three (3) City Council seats

St. Anthony:

- Mayor

- Three (3) City Council seats

Rigby:

-Mayor

- Three (3) City Council seats