Gov. Little returns from “productive” D.C. trip, Idaho Democrats denounce “cruel” withholding of SNAP benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Washington, D.C., meeting with President Donald Trump and other top federal officials to discuss state priorities. Chief among them the impact of the ongoing government shutdown on Idaho families.

Key Meetings and State Priorities

Governor Little summed up his visit saying, "I am so pleased I was able to meet with President Trump and his team during a productive and patriotic visit to Capitol Hill. We covered a lot of ground in our discussions, and I renewed an invitation to the president to visit Idaho."

Little's office says their discussions focused mainly on the Idaho launch program and how the current government shutdown is hurting Idaho families.

Little also met with House Speaker Mike Johnson to address the shutdown's threat to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps. The USDA has warned states that the ongoing shutdown makes it almost certain that over 42 million Americans, including over 130,000 Idahoans, who rely on these essential benefits will not receive crucial funds in November.

Other meetings included talks about land management, forest health, trade with Japan and Canada, and supporting veterans in Idaho. He also met with Idaho native Alex Adams, with the U.S. Health Department, to discuss child welfare reforms and cutting bureaucratic red tape. The Governor expressed optimism that these discussions will lead to stronger federal-state partnerships in the coming months.

Democratic Criticism: "Cruel" Withholding of Funds

While the Governor struck a hopeful tone, his return from his D.C. visit came amid sharp criticism from the state's Democratic leaders, who pointed to the trump administration's handling of SNAP benefits.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea released a scathing statement, placing the blame squarely on the Trump administration for failing to authorize the nearly $6 billion in available USDA contingency funds that could keep food aid flowing into November.

“The Trump regime is more focused on ballrooms and billionaires than on making sure Idaho families can put food on the table," Necochea stated. "His decision to withhold food assistance rather than access $6 billion available in contingency funds is cruel."

Necochea also criticized Idaho's entire Republican delegation—including U.S. Representatives Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, and Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo—as "complicit" in the withholding of funds, stating they "refused to lift a finger" to protect food benefits. She specifically attacked Little for returning "empty-handed" and failing to take action to protect both SNAP and the nearly 100,000 Idahoans facing doubled health care premiums.

"He made zero effort to protect nearly 100,000 Idahoans whose health care premiums are about to double and took no action to ensure families can afford groceries," stated Necochea. "Idahoans deserve leaders who will fight for them, not politicians who treat Trump’s approval like it matters more than feeding Idaho families.”