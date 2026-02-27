Who’s running?: List of candidates in May primaries released

It looks like Governor Brad Little will have a little competition for the May primary. Seven people will be running against him in the upcoming Republican primary.

Today was the deadline for candidates to register in order to run for office. The primary election will be held on May 19, 2026.



Governor - Republican Primary

On the Republican ballot, the two-term governor will be challenged by:

Daniel Fowler, of Nampa;

Ethan Giles, of Boise;

Justin Plante, of Kimberly;

Lisa Marie, of Eagle;

Mark Fitzpatrick, of Eagle;

Ron James, of Driggs; and

Sean Crystal, from Ammon.

Governor - Democratic Primary

In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, four candidates will face each other in the election:

Chanelle Torrez, of Nampa;

Jill Kirkham, from Pocatello;

Maxine Durand, from Twin Falls; and

Terri Pickens, from Boise will face-off in the election.

U.S. Senator - GOP Primary

U.S. Senator Jim Risch will be challenged by:

Denny LaVe, of Post Falls;

Joe Evans, of Boise; and

Josh Roy, of Lewiston.

U.S. Senator - Democratic Primary

Three Democrats will also be running for U.S. Senator, including:

Brad Moore, of Boise;

David Roth, of Idaho Falls; and

Nickolas 007 Bonds, of Post Falls.

U.S. House of Representatives - GOP Primary

In the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 race, Rep. Mike Simpson will face two Republican challengers in the primaries:

Brian Keen, of Twin Falls;

Perry Shumway, of Rexburg.

U.S. House of Representatives - Democratic Primary

Finally, in the Democratic race for District 2 of the U.S. House of Representatives,

Ellie Gilbreath, of Ketchum; faces

Julie Wiley, of Boise.

You can find more information on all 382 candidates who filed for this year's May primaries by visiting run.voteidaho.gov.