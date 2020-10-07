KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Bannock County Races
Bannock County Commissioner 1
Ernie Moser
- Party:
- Republican Party
- Facebook: Ernie Moser
Lorin W. Nielsen
- Party:
- Independent Party
Robert Ballard
- Party:
- Independent Party
Bannock County Commissioner 2
Jeff Hough
- Party:
- Republican Party
- Website: jeffhoughforcommissioner.com
Lisa Alexander
- Party
- Democratic Party
- Facebook: Lisa Alexander
Bannock County Sheriff
Tony Manu
- Party:
- Republican Party
Nate Stewart
- Party:
- Independent Party
- Facebook: Nate Stewart
Portneuf Library District Bond $12 Million
- QUESTION: Shall the Board of Trustees of Portneuf Library District, Bannock County, Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $12,000,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquisition, construction, furnishing and equipping of a new library, including site acquisition and all relevant lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary for the new library building; such bonds to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board, the final installment of such bonds to fall due no later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance of such bonds, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on August 24, 2020?
The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bond issue, based upon current market rates, is two and thirteen hundredths percent (2.13%) per annum. The total amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate is $14,995,600, consisting of $12,000,000 in principal and $2,995,600 of interest.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond is a tax of $56.39 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions and the data above.
As of November 3, 2020, the total existing bonded indebtedness of the District, including interest accrued is $0.00.
McCammon Fire Station Bond
- QUESTION: Shall the city of McCammon be authorized to incur an indebtedness and issue and sell its general obligation amount not to exceed $1,125,000 for the purpose of constructing a new fire station and converting city offices into a senior/community center, together with related improvements and costs, the bonds to mature and be payable from a levy of taxes for a term which shall not exceed thirty (30) years, all as more fully provided in ordinance No. 492, adopted on August 26, 2020?
The purpose of the bonds is to provide for the construction of a new fire station, which may provide space for city functions, and allow the existing city offices to be converted to a senior/community center. The City currently has outstanding indebtedness of $678,718, payable outstanding indebtedness of $268,061, payable from water system revenues. The anticipated interest rate on the proposed bonds is 1.5% per annum. The total proposed principal amount to be repaid over the 30-year life of the bonds is $1,125,000; the total interest anticipated to be paid over the life of the bonds is $280,323; the total amounts to be repaid over the life of the bonds is $1,405,323.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed bond levy is a tax of $72.96 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
Pocatello-Chubbuck Consolidation
- QUESTION: This is an advisory question and the results are for advisory purposes only.
- Do you support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city?
Comments