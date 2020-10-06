KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Legislative District #29 State Representative, Position A
Dustin Whitney Manwaring
- Party:
- Republican Party
- Career:
- He was a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, representing District 29A. He assumed office on December 1, 2016. He left office in 2018.
- Website: manwaringforidaho.org
- Facebook: Dustin Manwaring
- Twitter: @DustinManwaring
Chris Abernathy
- Party:
- Democratic Party
- Career:
- Member of the Idaho House of Representatives, representing District 29A. He assumed office in 2018.
- Website: abernathyforbannock.org
- Facebook: Chris Abernathy
- Twitter: @RepAbernathy
- Instagram: Chris Abernathy
