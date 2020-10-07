Skip to Content
Wyoming State Races
By
today at 4:51 pm
Published 4:52 pm

KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Donald Trump

2020 Voter Guide Donald Trump
MGN/Ballotpedia
President Donald Trump
  • Party:
    • Republican Party
  • Occupation:
    • 45th President of the United States
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Founder/Chair/President/Chief Executive Officer, The Trump Organization, 1975-2017
    • Chair, Trump Hotels, and Casino Resorts, Incorporated
  • Personal Information:
    • Born: June 14, 1946 - Queens, New York
    • Age: 74
    • Wife: Melania
    • 5 children: Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron & 10 grandchildren
    • Home City: Palm Beach, Florida
  • Websitedonaldjtrump.com
  • Facebook: facebook.com/DonaldTrump
  • Twitter: @realdonaldtrump
  • Instagram: President Donald J. Trump
  • YouTube: Donald J Trump

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content