KIFI/KIDK Voter Guide: Joe Biden

- Party:
- Occupation:
- Democratic Presidential Candidate
- Relevant Experience:
- Vice President, United States of America, 2008-2017
- Senator, United States Senate, 1972-2008
- Former Attorney/Public Defender, 1969-1972
- Personal Information:
- Born: November 20, 1942 - Scranton, PA
- Age: 77
- Wife: Jill
- 3 Children: Beau (deceased), Hunter, Naomi (deceased), 5 grandchildren
- City of residence: Wilmington, DE
- Website: joebiden.com
- Facebook: Joe Biden
- Twitter: Joe Biden
- Instagram: Joe Biden
- YouTube: Joe Biden
