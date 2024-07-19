Thunderstorm knocks out power lines in Bingham County 

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Friday evening thunderstorm knocked out power and downed trees in Blackfoot and portions of the county.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello reports a thunderstorm just before 6 P.M., produced winds strong enough to snap several power poles near Taber.

The Thunderstorm then moved over the city of Blackfoot just before 7 P.M., producing strong wind gusts.

Bingham County dispatch says, 5 power poles were damaged along North 1400 West near Highway 26.

There have been several reports of downed trees, branches and power lines in the city of Blackfoot.

Idaho Power reports, at least 2,500 customers are without power in Bingham County. That number is down from the original outage, that took out power for over 7,000 customers.

Customers in and around the city of Blackfoot, have a current estimate of power being restored around 10:30 P.M.

For Customers in the Taber and Olsen areas, the current estimate is around 2 A.M. for power restoration.