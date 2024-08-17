POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Updated at 6:12 p.m. Pocatello Fire Department has released this statement on Facebook "Currently we have several units assisting Fort Hall Fire on a brushfire on I 86 near Simplot. I86 eastbound at Simplot is shut down at this time. Residents on Michaud Creek, Falcon Circle and parts of Rio Vista are being evacuated. Please avoid the area."

5:57 p.m. Local News 8 has reached out to authorities in Pocatello but has not heard back from them yet.

Initial reports say Interstate 86 may have been shut down.

We have a reporter Will Syslo and Sam Ross headed to the scene.

Local News 8 will continue to update you on the fire and if it is impacting nearby structures.

5:32 p.m. Local News 8 is tracking a fire in Bannock County.

It is reported to be at or near Pocatello.

As we gather information from authorities please send us your pictures and videos.

We will continue to seek information and we'll update you as soon as we can.