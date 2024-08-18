Fatal lightning strikes a fishing boat on Bear River

CORINNE, Utah (KIFI) – At around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, August, 18 a lightning strike capsized a fishing boat on Bear River. There were three individuals on the boat, two of which were able to swim to shore with non-life-threatening injuries. The third individual's body was later found deceased at 5:30 p.m. using sonar and rescue divers.

There were numerous agencies involved in the search, including, Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Box Elder County SCUBA Team, Corinne Fire Department, Brigham City Fire Department, Utah Parks and Recreation, Coast Guard, and the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office has decided in consideration of the matter's sensitivity and by protocol, to withhold the names of the individuals involved at this time.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer had this to say. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic loss, particularly the friends and family of the deceased. We are sincerely grateful to all the professionals and volunteers who dedicated their time and efforts to the search and successful recovery process.”