A fatal crash pushes a car with two teens into a canal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (BCS PRESS RELEASE) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatality crash that happened overnight involving a vehicle that went into a canal. At approximately 8:45 p.m. yesterday (Sept 15th), dispatch received a call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 145th N. (N. County Line Rd.) and 115th E. where one vehicle was submerged into the adjacent canal and underwater.

Bonneville and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with Jefferson Central Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance. Deputies and Emergency Personnel from arriving agencies trained in water and dive rescue were able to extricate two juveniles, 17 and 12 years of age, from the submerged vehicle. Both were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the 17-year-old succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The 12-year-old is in the hospital and is still being treated at this time.

Deputies determined the juveniles were attempting to turn east from the Jefferson County side of the intersection (4500 E.) onto 145th N. (N. County Line Rd.) and failed to yield to a pickup pulling a boat that was westbound on 145th N. The car, a Chevy Malibu, was struck in the driver's side and went off the roadway and into the canal.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available.