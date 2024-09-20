The Aberdeen Tigers are on the prowl in a homecoming battle against the Ririe Bulldogs

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – In the Tiger's first drive, Lupe Ortiz keeps the ball and finds the opening on the left side and he stays open for thirty-nine yards for the touchdown. The Tigers are up 8 to 0 after a successful two-point conversion.

Later Ortiz hands off to Luke Shackelford and he's able to bob and weave his way into open space to find the end zone after a fifty yard run to put Aberdeen up 14 to 0.

Just before the end of the first Bulldogs hand off to Kolter Lewis and he beats one... two... three tackles and stays in bounds to make a 54 yard run to get six on the board!

Both teams started undefeated, but someone had to fall.

Aberdeen keeps their record clean, winning 29-14.