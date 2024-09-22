A beautiful start to fall

It's the first official day of fall and it feels absolutely beautiful out there. High pressure will dominate the forecast for the next few days so we're not expecting a lot of changes.

Every day will feature cool mornings in the 30s and 40s with warm afternoons in the 70s, occasionally 80s.

There is a weak front that tries to make in-roads later in the workweek, but it looks to be pretty insignificant.

For the most part, we're mainly expecting just wind and some passing clouds from it. Sunshine continues through the weekend with only a bit of an up-tick in breezes next Sunday, but once again no rain.