Highland silences the Thunder in tonights game

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Tonight's the 62nd black-and-blue bowl, a cross-town contest between Highland and Pocatello.

The Thunder hopes to snap the Rams' 13-year rivalry win streak.

Poky gets the ball first and there is a reason they call these two teams rivals, as Hunter May is forced out of bounds almost into the bleachers.

Poky has to go for the punt but they fake and the punter runs it down the sideline for a Thunder 1st down.

After a bizarre round of penalties on both teams, Poky gets in the red zone Hunter May hit Isaac Allen in the end zone, and Poky strikes first.

Both teams swap threes and outs and on the next highland possession, Easton Almond scrambles for 29 on this Highland drive.

Then it's Cedrick Mitchell the workhorse pounding it down closer to the goal line.

And on the next play, Mitchel was at it again on this handoff from Jacob Vincent, and it's 6 for the Rams.

Highland would go on to win this game 28-18 and secure a 14th straight win over Pocatello.