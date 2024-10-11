Colorado man goes to court in Idaho for stealing door-securing equipment from an airplane 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Police reports say Anthony Alarcon removed a carabiner clip from an emergency exit door during a flight from Denver to Idaho Falls on September 28th.

The plane's next flight was delayed two hours while a new carabiner was located.

The carabiner is an item necessary for securing the exit door.

The arresting officer says Alarcon initially denied taking the clip when he was questioned at the Idaho Falls airport.

But later, he showed it to the officer when asked to empty his pockets.

During today's preliminary hearing, the arresting officer testified he could smell alcohol on Alarcon’s breath at the time.

Alarcon is charged with stealing from an airline, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest.

The court date was Friday, October 11th and his next court date is scheduled for October 21st.

Alarcon is being held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $50,000 bond.