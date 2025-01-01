You can dispose of your Christmas tree at the Icy Inferno Celebration in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon will heat things up this winter with its annual icy inferno celebration.

A bonfire and fireworks show will be held on January 18 at McCowin Park, and you can help add fuel to the fire.

The city is offering a unique and fun way to dispose of your once-living Christmas trees.

You can drop them off in the southwest corner of McCowin Park until January 18th.

Anthony Rasmussen did that Wednesday and said this is a fun way to dispose of the trees.

Anthony said, “Because it's great for the community, they get to see the big bonfire, and all the kids get to come out, and I can't fit it in my garbage. Seems like the perfect way to do it, right?”

The celebration will open at 6 p.m. on January 18, and the bonfire lights up at 6:30 p.m.

Once the fire is roaring, organizers will light up the skies with a fireworks show.

There will also be music, food, and prizes.