Meet the Swan Valley firefighters who are on their way to California

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 104 firefighters and 25 fire engines from Idaho are on their way to help fight the devastating California wildfires.

The task forces are being mobilized from fire agencies across our state, including a local team and engine from Swan Valley.

The four men left Idaho Falls this morning, driving their engine to Southern California to help stop one of the worst fires on record.

“It is it's almost apocalyptic. You know, this, this fire is probably a once in a lifetime type of fire, and they're getting more and more dangerous, you know, with, how the weather is and the winds, those winds are what's whipping it up, and pushing it through the cities and up the valleys,” Swan Valley Fire Chief, Travis Crystal said.

The firefighters got the word yesterday that they would be going, and say they're excited to be able to help.

Firefighter Caleb Sheldon said, “I mean, just helping people ou t and making a difference. That's really what it's all about.”

When asked how it feels to be going into one of the biggest fires the world has ever known, Cooper Standley said, "Oh, this will be my first fire. So it's a little nerve-wracking, but it's going to be a great experience, and I'm in very good hands, as you can tell."

The Swan Valley crew will be protecting people's homes. They'll be in constant contact with both California fire management and their local department via Starlink.

When the fire chief was asked about sending these guys to California, does it worry you a little bit to send them into the line of danger like this?”

“It does. You know, I was up on pretty much all night last night. Stressed about, you know, making sure they're safe, making sure they have everything. And I'll probably be up all night for the next 14 to 18 days making sure they're okay.” said Travis. “We have communication 24 hours a day, seven days a week. it doesn't matter where they're at, they'll never lose service. And they can push a button on their phone and talk straight to me.

The firefighters say helping people is why they got into this.

“I'm just devastated for these people in California. You know, they're they're experiencing the worst nightmare of their lives. And if we can go down there and help them, that's what matters," Travis said.

The local firefighters are expected to be there for two to three weeks,

We'll be keeping in touch with them and bring you updates on what they are doing while they are there helping with the fire suppression, containment, and recovery efforts.

The task force's expenses will be covered by California as part of a mutual aid agreement.

While there they will also gain valuable experience to bring home to Idaho to help fight fires here.