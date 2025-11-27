Intoxicated man jumps fence, falls 50 feet down cliff at Clark Hill Rest Stop

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — First responders gathered at the Clark Hill rest stop near Ririe this afternoon after a Wyoming man, who police believe was intoxicated, survived a fall after jumping over a protective fence and rolling an estimated 50 feet down a cliff face.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office tells us the man had been waiting at the rest stop since late Wednesday, November 26th. Preliminary details indicate the man had previously hitched a ride to the location and planned to meet family at the stop. After they arrived, he reportedly ran and deliberately jumped the fence, falling down the dangerously steep slope.

The individual was located by first responders early Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office has confirmed that he is alive, though his specific medical condition remains unknown at this time. Rescue crews have concluded their search, and the man is being transported for treatment.

Authorities are using this incident to remind all travelers to exercise caution, obey posted safety warnings, and remain behind protective barriers while visiting local rest stop facilities.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates as Local News 8 learns new information.