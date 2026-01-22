Utah man arrested after allegedly using a hidden camera to film family

Originally Published: 22 JAN 26 13:31 ET

By Michael Martin

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) -- A Davis County man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism after he was allegedly caught using a hidden camera to film members of his family without their knowledge.

The 26-year-old man, whose identity FOX 13 News is not providing to protect the privacy of the victims, was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bail.

In August, a report was filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claiming a user uploaded files containing possible child sexual abuse material. Investigators identified a Davis County home as the location where the files were allegedly uploaded.

On Wednesday, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at the home and spoke with the man, who admitted that he had downloaded child sexual abuse material, but claimed the last time he had done that was over a year ago, but did admit to viewing material in the last month.

The man also told investigators that he had been setting up a spy camera in an adult family member's room inside the home, with detectives saying the camera captured one of the man's family members as she was changing.

According to investigators, the man admitted to setting up the camera in December of 2024, but said the last time it was recording was a month before the search warrant was executed. When police searched the SD card from the camera, they said it contained videos of a bedroom with someone who appeared to be sleeping on the bed.

Numerous child sexual abuse files were found on the phone and computer that were in the man's room. Also on the computer was a word-based guide that police claim was a "how-to" on manipulating and abusing children.

