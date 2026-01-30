Blackfoot Police search for endangered, missing 18-Year-Old

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — The Blackfoot Police are asking for the community's help in finding 18-year-old Joseph Haight, who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph was last seen leaving work on January 28 at around 4:00 PM. He's described as 5'5", 130 lbs. with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, Black Pants, and Black boots.

According to the police, his truck, a green 98 Ford F150, was seen, and his bank card was used at Sage Hill the following day. His cell phone is not communicating with any cell service.

Police emphasize that Joseph requires daily medication, which he does not have with him. Missing these doses will lead to significant medical complications.

If you have any information regarding Joseph's whereabouts, contact Bingham County Dispatch at 208-785-1234.