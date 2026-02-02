Intermountain Health team helps young woman live beyond her diagnosis

Originally Published: 02 FEB 26 14:05 ET

By Emma Benson

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KSL) -- For most people, food is fuel. But for ShayLee Hunter, survival comes another way.

"At 6 months old, I had my first surgery and had a third of my large intestine removed," she said. "By the time I was 2, I got my first feeding tube."

Hunter was born with a rare digestive disorder called chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction, a condition where the nerves and muscles of the gut don't work properly. Food and fluid can't move through her body as they should.

At age 16, she underwent ostomy surgery. Hunter relies entirely on Total Parenteral Nutrition — liquid nutrition delivered directly into her bloodstream through an IV line.

"My life expectancy was not to surpass 20 years old," said now-27-year-old Hunter. "I was told I probably would never graduate high school, I probably would never get married or have kids."

But Hunter refused to accept that prognosis.

"I was like, well, I'm gonna show them that they're wrong," she said.

For 25 years, one person has helped make that possible: Paul Wolford, a clinical pharmacist with Intermountain Health Home Services.

"We want them to be home and be as independent as possible and live as normal a life as possible," Wolford said.

Wolford helps manage Hunter's complex care — overseeing her customized IV nutrition, adjusting prescriptions and working closely with her doctors.

"We're always in touch," Wolford said. "We always work with her providers to try and coordinate care and make sure she's getting the best care possible."

To Hunter, that consistency has meant everything.

"He's always right there, ready to answer any questions and just be there for you and his patients," she said.

Despite decades of weekly calls and constant coordination, the two had never met in person — until Jan. 27.

"In a lot of ways, they sort of become like a second family," Wolford said.

Hunter said that support has helped her live far beyond what doctors once predicted. She's earned a college degree, traveled internationally and even competes in pageants to raise awareness for invisible disabilities. She has also worked as a child advocate for a domestic abuse shelter and is currently a chapter coordinator for a nonprofit that preserves the arts.

"I love that they're willing to explore those options and help me with my dreams," she said. "This is my life, and I think I should have that option to live it fully — I don't think just a medication should hinder me from that."

Hunter recently nominated Wolford for Intermountain Health's L.OV.E. Award, recognizing exceptional caregivers. He received the award on the same day the two met face-to-face for the first time.

Intermountain Health Homecare Services includes home infusion therapy, infused specialty pharmacy medications and digestive health IV nutrition therapy. Nutrition therapy helps to deliver essential nutrients when a person cannot consume food orally or absorb nutrients through the digestive system. These therapies ensure that the body receives the necessary vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, proteins and fats needed for energy, growth and healing.

In 2025, Home Services delivered high‑quality care to more than 135,000 patients across eight medical specialty service lines. Nearly 2,000 caregivers, including over 100 providers, traveled 8.5 million miles across five states (Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Montana and Nevada) to meet patients where they are.

Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting. This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.