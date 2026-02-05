Former IFFD Captain Johan Olson selected as new Fire Chief

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — After a comprehensive recruitment process, the City of Idaho Falls has selected Johan Olson to serve as the next Fire Chief of the Idaho Falls Fire Department, pending City Council confirmation.

“Chief Olson brings years of prior experience at the Idaho Falls Fire Department, combined with broad leadership experience and a clear commitment to public service,” said Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw. “He has demonstrated the ability to lead complex operations, support firefighter development and engage meaningfully with the community. His experience, both here in Idaho Falls and in leadership roles elsewhere, positions him well to guide the department into the future.”

Olson currently serves as Deputy Fire Chief for the Grand Junction Fire Department, where he oversees department operations, participates in countywide emergency management, leads strategic planning efforts and manages multiple divisions, including training, EMS, technical rescue teams and hazardous materials operations, while also engaging in public outreach. Previously, he served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Buckley Fire Department, where he managed daily operations, developed and maintained training programs, served as the city’s emergency manager and played a key role in regional emergency response efforts, including participation on a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

From 2007 to 2021, Olson served with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, holding roles ranging from firefighter to captain and move-up battalion chief. During his tenure, he participated in numerous specialty teams, including swift water rescue, hazardous materials and aircraft rescue and firefighting. He also served as a state hazardous materials instructor and led the department’s swift water team.

Olson holds a master’s degree in emergency management and a bachelor’s degree in fire administration, along with multiple associate degrees in fire science and related fields. He also holds numerous professional certifications, including Fire Officer, Instructor, Driver Operator and advanced incident command qualifications.

“I am honored to return to Idaho Falls and serve as Fire Chief for a department that means so much to me and to serve a community that truly feels like home,” Olson said. “I look forward to supporting our firefighters, continuing to strengthen safety and operational excellence, and building on the strong relationships the department has within the community.”

The appointment will be presented to the Idaho Falls City Council for consideration at the City Council meeting on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m.