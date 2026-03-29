‘We’re not going to be quiet’: thousands join ‘No Kings’ rallies in Idaho Falls and Rexburg

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Thousands of people took to the streets across Southeast Idaho, including Idaho Falls and Rexburg on Saturday as part of nationwide “No Kings” rallies, organized to push back against what participants call government overreach.

RELATED: “No Kings” Protest fills streets from Caldwell Park to Bannock Courthouse

In Idaho Falls, roughly 1,100 protesters lined the Broadway Bridge and surrounding sidewalks, waving signs as passing cars honked in support.

"So I think it's important nationwide and specifically southeast Idaho, because I think it really reflects the the people of this community are very dissatisfied with the current administration at the national level, and they see how that is mirrored in our own state legislator and our own state government," Chance Marshall, one of the organizers, said.

In Idaho Falls, roughly 1,100 protesters lined the Broadway Bridge and surrounding sidewalks, waving signs as passing cars honked in support.

"This is really us just showing that, you know, we're not going to stand for politicians and administrations that are going to take away rights of individuals, and we're going to let our voice be heard," Marshall said.

In Rexburg, one of the organizers said the rally matters especially in smaller communities.

“A big reason for having it is to bring people together in this area, which can be super isolating,” said Rebecca T., an organizer. “If you have a more liberal standpoint or more democratic standpoint, or even just in the middle, it can be pretty isolating. So this serves as a way to share resources, build camaraderie, and to show our representatives like, hey, we're not going to be quiet. We are going to make some noise.”

Some attendees said they came simply to show support and connect with others. Lillian Bridenthal, one attendee, shared her perspective:

“I'm just here to support. This is what I believe in. I love these people here. I like the community. I want to meet new friends. I just don't think what's going on right now is quite right,” said Bridenthal.

Counter protesters also attended across the street, one expressed surprise with the turnout but emphasized the importance civil discussion.

“It kind of shocks me that this many people showed up in Rexburg, Idaho to protest Trump. But after talking to some of them, I kind of understand where they're coming from,” said Aiden McArthur, a counter-protester and podcaster on "Young Patriots USA". “Personally, unaffiliated with the podcast, but I do support Trump more than the average person here. We're here to promote civil discussion, talk to people, and help them realize that we're divided for a reason. You know, we argue about things, but it's all crafted by the people above us, and we're trying to fight that power.”